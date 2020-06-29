JUST IN
Business Standard

DQ Entertainment International reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.85% to Rs 4.78 crore

Net Loss of DQ Entertainment International reported to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 29.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.85% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 58.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 40.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.03% to Rs 40.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.785.68 -16 40.2782.24 -51 OPM %-167.57-308.80 --88.75-12.51 - PBDT-16.84-20.98 20 -59.09-32.17 -84 PBT-22.00-29.80 26 -74.45-51.17 -45 NP-12.42-29.36 58 -58.11-40.90 -42

