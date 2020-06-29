JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 55.86% in the March 2020 quarter

DQ Entertainment International reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Integrated Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs -7.39 crore

Net loss of Integrated Financial Services reported to Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -7.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -5.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-7.392.43 PL -5.144.54 PL OPM %101.3590.12 -108.1787.89 - PBDT-7.492.19 PL -5.563.98 PL PBT-7.492.19 PL -5.563.98 PL NP-7.771.64 PL -6.383.05 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU