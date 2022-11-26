Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 3.72 croreNet Loss of Panatone Finvest reported to Rs 64.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 50.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs -0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.72-0.24 LP OPM %81.99433.33 -PBDT-63.18-49.19 -28 PBT-63.18-49.19 -28 NP-64.32-50.96 -26
