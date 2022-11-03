Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 57.95% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.08% to Rs 116.81 croreNet profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals declined 57.95% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.08% to Rs 116.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales116.8189.80 30 OPM %1.995.70 -PBDT2.864.80 -40 PBT-0.611.31 PL NP2.676.35 -58
