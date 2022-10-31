Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, NGL Fine Chem Ltd and Weizmann Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 October 2022.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 56.5 at 31-Oct-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 83877 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2956 shares in the past one month.

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd spiked 19.39% to Rs 290. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 582 shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd soared 14.38% to Rs 35.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30488 shares in the past one month.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd advanced 12.91% to Rs 1635.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 974 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd added 12.27% to Rs 102.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11510 shares in the past one month.

