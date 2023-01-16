BJP's 2-day national executive meeting to begin today

The BJP National Executive meeting will begin in New Delhi Monday. The two-day meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States and other senior party leaders.

Prime Minister Modi will address the concluding session of the meeting tomorrow.

Around 35 Union ministers, 12 chief ministers, five deputy CMs, 37 state presidents, 27 state secretaries along with 350 party leaders across the country will deliberate on several important issues facing the country, including political and economic resolutions.

A mega exhibition based on six different themes including Good Governance First, Inclusive and Empowered India, Vishwa Guru Bharat will be showcased at NDMC Convention Centre, where the meeting will take place.

On the first day, the BJP is organising a roadshow in the afternoon from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the reports, the meeting is expected to extend the tenure of Nadda as party president.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)