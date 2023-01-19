Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya to go into polls in Feb

The Election Commission on Wednesday (18 January) announced the election schedule of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies.

Tripura Assembly election 2023 will be held on 16 February 2023 while Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls on 27 February 2023. All these three elections will be held in one phase.

In Tripura, the date of the issue of gazette notification is 21st January and the last date for filing nominations is 30th January.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is on 2nd February.

In Meghalaya and Nagaland, the gazette notification will be issued on 31st January. The date for filing nominations is 7th February.

Assembly election results for all three states will be declared on 2nd March. The three state assemblies have a strength of 60 members each.

The term of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies will end on 12, 15 and 22 March, respectively.

