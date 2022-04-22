Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Polycab India Ltd and Sadbhav Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2022.

Rallis India Ltd lost 9.09% to Rs 255.55 at 14:52 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 98834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83272 shares in the past one month.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 5.90% to Rs 1317.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28191 shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd crashed 5.76% to Rs 584.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43110 shares in the past one month.

Polycab India Ltd dropped 5.35% to Rs 2598.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19038 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd corrected 5.09% to Rs 35.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

