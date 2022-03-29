Volumes soar at Rallis India Ltd counter

Rallis India Ltd clocked volume of 5.38 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 18.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29570 shares
Elgi Equipments Ltd, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 March 2022.
Rallis India Ltd clocked volume of 5.38 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 18.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29570 shares. The stock gained 0.15% to Rs.232.80. Volumes stood at 57331 shares in the last session.
Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 2.25 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 8.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26554 shares. The stock rose 2.85% to Rs.279.90. Volumes stood at 29303 shares in the last session.
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37776 shares. The stock rose 12.75% to Rs.919.00. Volumes stood at 49558 shares in the last session.
Macrotech Developers Ltd saw volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36962 shares. The stock dropped 0.57% to Rs.1,074.00. Volumes stood at 10441 shares in the last session.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35459 shares. The stock increased 2.00% to Rs.1,099.15. Volumes stood at 36900 shares in the last session.
