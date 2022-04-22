Rallis India tumbles after weak Q4 outcome

Rallis India slumped 5.91% to Rs 264.5 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.19 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 8.12 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

Net sales grew by 7.7% to Rs 507.54 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 471.26 crore posted in Q4 FY21. On a sequential basis, net sales declined 19.1% to Rs 507.54 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Rallis India posted a pre tax loss of Rs 16.24 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a profit before tax of Rs 8.12 crore recorded in Q4 FY21.

The Tata Group company reported an 25.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 164.20 crore in financial year ended 2022 over financial year ended 2021. Gross revenue rose 7.2% to Rs 2603.93 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Sanjiv Lal, MD and CEO of Rallis India said, The company delivered a resilient performance in the wake of multiple headwinds during the year. Our domestic crop care business grew at 14% and exports by 6.2% during the year. Our seeds business faced challenges and revenue declined by 13%. Supply chain challenges continued into Q4 with availability issues for certain intermediates as well as steep cost inflation. We are focussed on minimising the disruptions to our production as much as possible. Calibrated price corrections have helped in partially neutralising the material cost inflation. On the positive side, predictions of normal monsoons and robust commodity prices both locally and globally are expected to have a favourable impact on Indian agriculture. Moving forward we are focused on growth despite the volatile context. On a longer-term basis, our capex plans, new product introduction plans, and demand generation investments remain on course as we believe that normalcy will be restored progressively.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of Tata Group. It is one of India's leading agro sciences companies.

