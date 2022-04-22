Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

-
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 7.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44256 shares
Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, EPL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 April 2022.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 7.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44256 shares. The stock rose 8.37% to Rs.982.20. Volumes stood at 31944 shares in the last session.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd saw volume of 137.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.48% to Rs.236.40. Volumes stood at 4.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 28.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.95% to Rs.914.15. Volumes stood at 2.48 lakh shares in the last session.
Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 31.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.17% to Rs.335.45. Volumes stood at 1.37 lakh shares in the last session.
EPL Ltd witnessed volume of 13.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.21% to Rs.168.90. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.
