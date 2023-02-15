Rama Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 285.71% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 18.76 crore

Net profit of Rama Paper Mills rose 285.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.7616.99 10 OPM %6.507.36 -PBDT1.171.01 16 PBT0.270.07 286 NP0.270.07 286

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:56 IST

