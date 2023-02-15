Rama Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 285.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 18.76 crore

Net profit of Rama Paper Mills rose 285.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.18.7616.996.507.361.171.010.270.070.270.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)