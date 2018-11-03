Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit rises 427.44% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 47.84% to Rs 768.35 crore

Net profit of Nava Bharat Ventures rose 427.44% to Rs 140.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 47.84% to Rs 768.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 519.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales768.35519.70 48 OPM %44.7030.84 -PBDT284.12108.80 161 PBT211.9051.47 312 NP140.5126.64 427

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 17:24 IST

