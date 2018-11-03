Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit rises 427.44% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nava Bharat Ventures standalone net profit rises 20.28% in the September 2018 quarter
Nava Bharat Ventures standalone net profit rises 281.07% in the March 2018 quarter
TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.10 crore in the June 2018 quarter
TechNVision Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Hindustan Media Ventures standalone net profit declines 70.23% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 47.84% to Rs 768.35 croreNet profit of Nava Bharat Ventures rose 427.44% to Rs 140.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 47.84% to Rs 768.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 519.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales768.35519.70 48 OPM %44.7030.84 -PBDT284.12108.80 161 PBT211.9051.47 312 NP140.5126.64 427
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU