Rama Pulp & Papers standalone net profit declines 46.24% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 32.11 croreNet profit of Rama Pulp & Papers declined 46.24% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 32.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales32.1129.03 11 OPM %6.046.03 -PBDT1.321.49 -11 PBT0.751.18 -36 NP0.500.93 -46
