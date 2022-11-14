JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Shares trade near the flat line; FMCG shares decline for 3rd day

Infosys BPM collaborates with IBM to launch Center of AI and Automation in Poland
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Medplus Health Services Ltd saw volume of 14.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77717 shares

Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 November 2022.

Medplus Health Services Ltd saw volume of 14.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77717 shares. The stock increased 9.15% to Rs.635.50. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 97.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.41% to Rs.306.00. Volumes stood at 7.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd recorded volume of 16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.92% to Rs.325.15. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd notched up volume of 25.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.38% to Rs.198.00. Volumes stood at 2.62 lakh shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 2.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31943 shares. The stock gained 6.52% to Rs.2,762.60. Volumes stood at 33620 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU