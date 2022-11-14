Volumes jump at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Medplus Health Services Ltd saw volume of 14.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77717 shares

Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 November 2022.

Medplus Health Services Ltd saw volume of 14.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77717 shares. The stock increased 9.15% to Rs.635.50. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 97.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.41% to Rs.306.00. Volumes stood at 7.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd recorded volume of 16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.92% to Rs.325.15. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd notched up volume of 25.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.38% to Rs.198.00. Volumes stood at 2.62 lakh shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 2.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31943 shares. The stock gained 6.52% to Rs.2,762.60. Volumes stood at 33620 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)