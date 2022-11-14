Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 212.93 points or 0.64% at 33196.89 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 5.71%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 4.53%),Thermax Ltd (down 3.85%),ABB India Ltd (down 3.85%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 2.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.65%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.43%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.38%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.65%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.56%).

On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (up 6.6%), KNR Constructions Ltd (up 2.73%), and Praj Industries Ltd (up 2.44%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 32.25 or 0.05% at 61762.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.65 points or 0.09% at 18365.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.87 points or 0.24% at 29053.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.62 points or 0.03% at 9009.66.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 1838 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

