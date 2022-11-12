Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 28.21% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 79.93% to Rs 347.24 croreNet profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 28.21% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 79.93% to Rs 347.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 192.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales347.24192.99 80 OPM %2.214.77 -PBDT6.949.69 -28 PBT5.758.61 -33 NP5.097.09 -28
