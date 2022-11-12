Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 27.28 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) rose 16.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 27.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.27.2823.3615.4710.963.072.110.130.050.290.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)