Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 27.28 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) rose 16.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 27.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.2823.36 17 OPM %15.4710.96 -PBDT3.072.11 45 PBT0.130.05 160 NP0.290.25 16

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 14:48 IST

