Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 61.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 35.86 croreNet profit of Gujarat Containers rose 61.64% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.8640.69 -12 OPM %11.917.86 -PBDT3.832.45 56 PBT3.442.11 63 NP2.571.59 62
