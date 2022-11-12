JUST IN
Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 61.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 35.86 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers rose 61.64% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.8640.69 -12 OPM %11.917.86 -PBDT3.832.45 56 PBT3.442.11 63 NP2.571.59 62

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 14:48 IST

