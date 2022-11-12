Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 61.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 35.86 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers rose 61.64% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.35.8640.6911.917.863.832.453.442.112.571.59

