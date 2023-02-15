Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 33.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.34% to Rs 350.25 crore

Net profit of Rama Steel Tubes rose 33.21% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 89.34% to Rs 350.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 184.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.350.25184.982.734.9410.989.219.758.087.465.60

