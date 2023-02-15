Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 33.21% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 89.34% to Rs 350.25 croreNet profit of Rama Steel Tubes rose 33.21% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 89.34% to Rs 350.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 184.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales350.25184.98 89 OPM %2.734.94 -PBDT10.989.21 19 PBT9.758.08 21 NP7.465.60 33
