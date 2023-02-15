Unison Metals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 77.45% to Rs 66.56 croreNet profit of Unison Metals reported to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 77.45% to Rs 66.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.5637.51 77 OPM %9.341.60 -PBDT5.03-0.33 LP PBT4.26-1.28 LP NP3.15-1.21 LP
