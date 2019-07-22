Volumes jump at Persistent Systems Ltd counter

Persistent Systems Ltd saw volume of 2.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43308 shares

Avanti Feeds Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, VST Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 July 2019.

Persistent Systems Ltd saw volume of 2.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43308 shares. The stock dropped 0.86% to Rs.572.25. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd notched up volume of 11.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.06% to Rs.336.00. Volumes stood at 4.27 lakh shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd notched up volume of 8.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.67% to Rs.378.15. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 3.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67916 shares. The stock slipped 8.01% to Rs.190.15. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session.

VST Industries Ltd notched up volume of 11718 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2499 shares. The stock slipped 0.02% to Rs.3,202.00. Volumes stood at 1078 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)