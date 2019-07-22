Volumes jump at Persistent Systems Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra CIE gains on completing acquisition of Aurangabad Electricals
Mahindra CIE Automotive tumbles after weak Q2 results
Mahindra CIE Automotive allots 1.90 lakh equity shares
Mahindra CIE Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 89.48 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Board of Mahindra CIE Automotive approves acquisition of Aurangabad Electricals
-
Persistent Systems Ltd saw volume of 2.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43308 shares
Avanti Feeds Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, VST Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 July 2019.
Persistent Systems Ltd saw volume of 2.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43308 shares. The stock dropped 0.86% to Rs.572.25. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.
Avanti Feeds Ltd notched up volume of 11.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.06% to Rs.336.00. Volumes stood at 4.27 lakh shares in the last session.
V I P Industries Ltd notched up volume of 8.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.67% to Rs.378.15. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 3.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67916 shares. The stock slipped 8.01% to Rs.190.15. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session.
VST Industries Ltd notched up volume of 11718 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2499 shares. The stock slipped 0.02% to Rs.3,202.00. Volumes stood at 1078 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU