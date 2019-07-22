TV18 Broadcast Ltd extends losses

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.3, down 2.29% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 2.06% in NIFTY and a 27.95% lost in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.3, down 2.29% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 11312.75. The Sensex is at 37924.99, down 1.07%.TV18 Broadcast Ltd has lost around 10.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2020.1, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

