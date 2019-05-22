Ramchandra Leasing and Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Baid Leasing & Finance Co approval for scheme of arrangement
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the December 2018 quarter
Devki Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2018 quarter
GDL Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.88% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.150.10 50 0.530.34 56 OPM %13.3320.00 -15.098.82 - PBDT0.020.02 0 0.100.05 100 PBT0.020.02 0 0.080.03 167 NP0.020.01 100 0.060.02 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU