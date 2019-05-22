Ramchandra Leasing and Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.88% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.150.100.530.3413.3320.0015.098.820.020.020.100.050.020.020.080.030.020.010.060.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)