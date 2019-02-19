TCS partners with Nanoheal to provide device management solutions

Tata Consultancy Services announced a partnership with Nanoheal, a predictive workspace automation platform provider, to offer enterprises cognitive, self-healing end-user device management solutions.
TCS and Nanoheal will partner to deliver solutions that combine TCS' expertise in managing workspaces with deep delivery capabilities, across leading organization-wide transformations, with Nanoheal's automated, proactive, self-healing device platform to ensure a seamless, error-free enterprise workspace.
