JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Finance Commission holds meetings with Telangana Government
Business Standard

TCS partners with Nanoheal to provide device management solutions

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services announced a partnership with Nanoheal, a predictive workspace automation platform provider, to offer enterprises cognitive, self-healing end-user device management solutions.

TCS and Nanoheal will partner to deliver solutions that combine TCS' expertise in managing workspaces with deep delivery capabilities, across leading organization-wide transformations, with Nanoheal's automated, proactive, self-healing device platform to ensure a seamless, error-free enterprise workspace.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 18:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements