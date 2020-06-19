Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.25% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.36% to Rs 231.49 croreNet profit of Ramco Industries declined 38.25% to Rs 32.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 231.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 264.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.64% to Rs 169.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 971.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1028.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales231.49264.13 -12 971.901028.81 -6 OPM %7.4211.47 -10.6012.41 - PBDT29.7228.95 3 129.23136.68 -5 PBT21.8521.22 3 98.29107.19 -8 NP32.8553.20 -38 169.53172.35 -2
