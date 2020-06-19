Ramco Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.36% to Rs 231.49 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries declined 38.25% to Rs 32.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 231.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 264.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.64% to Rs 169.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 971.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1028.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

