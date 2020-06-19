Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 63.51% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 380.13 croreNet profit of Nitin Spinners declined 63.51% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 380.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 313.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.85% to Rs 23.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 1438.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1242.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales380.13313.25 21 1438.061242.51 16 OPM %14.3114.93 -11.8114.33 - PBDT34.3439.62 -13 116.35151.95 -23 PBT9.9326.12 -62 35.6597.31 -63 NP6.5217.87 -64 23.8264.11 -63
