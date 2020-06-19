Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 63.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 380.13 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners declined 63.51% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 380.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 313.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.85% to Rs 23.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 1438.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1242.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

