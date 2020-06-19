JUST IN
Simplex Mills Company standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Simplex Mills Company declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.11 36 0.150.11 36 OPM %-46.6745.45 --200.00-272.73 - PBDT0.040.17 -76 0.10-0.07 LP PBT0.020.15 -87 0.01-0.16 LP NP0.120.15 -20 0.58-0.16 LP

