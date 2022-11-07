Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 10.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 182.55 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 10.40% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 182.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 159.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

