Ramco Systems to digitise Opteon Solutions' payroll operations

Ramco Systems announced that it has been chosen by Opteon Solutions, an international provider of property valuation and advisory services based in Australia and New Zealand, to digitise the company's payroll operations.

Ramco will implement its Single Touch Payroll-enabled suite, which comes with user-friendly modules that streamline functions such as calculation of salary, increments and incentives, retroactive pay, country-specific statutory compliance, as well as tax reporting.

The award-winning Payroll software will integrate with Workday HR. It also features innovative elements such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to guide user transactions and prevent data processing errors.

First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 14:13 IST

