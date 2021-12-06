Ramkrishna Forgings gains on bagging order

-
ALSO READ
Ramkrishna Forgings bags order worth $1.2 mn in oil & gas segment
Ramkrishna Forgings' Jamshedpur fabrication plant gets a nod from European OEM
Ramkrishna Forgings gains on engaging with PwC for ESG Roadmap integration & implementation
Ramkrishna Forgings bags order worth Rs 15-cr for fabrication parts
RK Forge bags order from Scandinavian automotive OEM
-
Ramkrishna Forgings rose 1.52% to Rs 979 after the company said it won a domestic order worth Rs 72 crore from an Indian OEM in the MHCV segment to be executed over a four-year period.Lalit Khetan, executive director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings said: "We are excited about the growth opportunities in the Indian CV market. We expect the volumes in the domestic CV market to move northwards in coming quarters. We have built a strong and diverse customer base in India and are now looking to strengthen our presence and gaining market share. This order from the Indian OEM in the MHCV segment is a booster to our growth story. We are seeing an increase in interest in our products from a variety of customers, not just domestically, but globally as well, because of our quality and consistency. As a strategy, we will continue to increase content per vehicle by offering better products and adding new clients, resulting in higher capacity utilization and profitability in the future."
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.06 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 129.7% year-on-year to Rs 578.82 crore.
Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer & supplier of closed die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro alloy steel and stainless steel forgings. The company supplies to various sectors like automotive, railways, farm equipment, bearings, oil & gas, power and construction, earth moving & mining, both in India & overseas markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU