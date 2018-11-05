JUST IN
Ramkrishna Forgings standalone net profit rises 39.31% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 36.44% to Rs 461.47 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 39.31% to Rs 32.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 23.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 36.44% to Rs 461.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 338.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales461.47338.22 36 OPM %21.2119.40 -PBDT77.8947.27 65 PBT49.8927.44 82 NP32.7823.53 39

