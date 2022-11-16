Rander Corporation standalone net profit rises 214.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.71% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Rander Corporation rose 214.29% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.590.7049.1520.000.290.090.290.090.220.07

