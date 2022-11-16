Spenta International standalone net profit declines 35.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 16.27 crore

Net profit of Spenta International declined 35.77% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.2714.657.9912.631.201.830.921.560.791.23

