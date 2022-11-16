Spenta International standalone net profit declines 35.77% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.06% to Rs 16.27 croreNet profit of Spenta International declined 35.77% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.2714.65 11 OPM %7.9912.63 -PBDT1.201.83 -34 PBT0.921.56 -41 NP0.791.23 -36
