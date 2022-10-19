Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 19.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 141.15 crore

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining rose 19.78% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 141.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.141.15122.507.238.5113.7714.088.888.796.485.41

