Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 19.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 141.15 croreNet profit of Rane Brake Lining rose 19.78% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 141.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales141.15122.50 15 OPM %7.238.51 -PBDT13.7714.08 -2 PBT8.888.79 1 NP6.485.41 20
