Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 126.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Elpro International rose 126.97% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.41% to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.2216.4346.9964.2722.8010.3621.589.0618.688.23

