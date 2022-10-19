Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 126.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.41% to Rs 24.22 croreNet profit of Elpro International rose 126.97% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.41% to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.2216.43 47 OPM %46.9964.27 -PBDT22.8010.36 120 PBT21.589.06 138 NP18.688.23 127
