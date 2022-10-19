KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 28.23% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 26.06% to Rs 744.83 croreNet profit of KPIT Technologies rose 28.23% to Rs 83.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.06% to Rs 744.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 590.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales744.83590.87 26 OPM %18.5517.61 -PBDT142.06109.14 30 PBT109.3280.05 37 NP83.4865.10 28
