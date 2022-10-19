KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 28.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.06% to Rs 744.83 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies rose 28.23% to Rs 83.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.06% to Rs 744.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 590.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.744.83590.8718.5517.61142.06109.14109.3280.0583.4865.10

