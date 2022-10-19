JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers trade with modest gains; European shares decline
Business Standard

D B Corp standalone net profit declines 9.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 537.93 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 9.55% to Rs 48.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 537.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 446.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales537.93446.80 20 OPM %16.7122.59 -PBDT92.72100.64 -8 PBT64.6473.01 -11 NP48.6153.74 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 13:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU