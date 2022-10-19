D B Corp standalone net profit declines 9.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 537.93 croreNet profit of D B Corp declined 9.55% to Rs 48.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 537.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 446.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales537.93446.80 20 OPM %16.7122.59 -PBDT92.72100.64 -8 PBT64.6473.01 -11 NP48.6153.74 -10
