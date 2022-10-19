D B Corp standalone net profit declines 9.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 537.93 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 9.55% to Rs 48.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 537.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 446.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.537.93446.8016.7122.5992.72100.6464.6473.0148.6153.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)