Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Tarapur Transformers Ltd, KM Sugar Mills Ltd and Career Point Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 May 2022.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd lost 12.09% to Rs 196.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 697 shares in the past one month.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd crashed 8.02% to Rs 10.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40631 shares in the past one month.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd tumbled 7.44% to Rs 3.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3686 shares in the past one month.

KM Sugar Mills Ltd shed 7.08% to Rs 30.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Career Point Ltd slipped 7.02% to Rs 112. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3420 shares in the past one month.

