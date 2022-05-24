Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 358.13 points or 1.21% at 29181.45 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.99%), NELCO Ltd (down 3.97%),Ramco Systems Ltd (down 3.95%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 3.25%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 3.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 3.14%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 3.03%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.87%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 2.79%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.67%).

On the other hand, eClerx Services Ltd (up 5.2%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.92%), and Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 2.46%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 82.12 or 0.15% at 54206.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.6 points or 0.14% at 16192.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 133.52 points or 0.51% at 26048.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.72 points or 0.31% at 7951.29.

On BSE,1134 shares were trading in green, 2090 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

