Board of Vakrangee approves change in directorate
Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.36% to Rs 104.10 crore

Net Loss of Rane Engine Valve reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 104.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 91.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales104.1091.03 14 OPM %3.913.88 -PBDT2.481.86 33 PBT-5.13-5.28 3 NP-3.44-3.21 -7

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

