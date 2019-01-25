Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.36% to Rs 104.10 croreNet Loss of Rane Engine Valve reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 104.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 91.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales104.1091.03 14 OPM %3.913.88 -PBDT2.481.86 33 PBT-5.13-5.28 3 NP-3.44-3.21 -7
