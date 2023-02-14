Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 325.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.29% to Rs 874.25 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings rose 325.44% to Rs 40.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.29% to Rs 874.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 681.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.874.25681.448.904.89108.9245.4873.2913.2440.979.63

