Business Standard

Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 325.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.29% to Rs 874.25 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings rose 325.44% to Rs 40.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.29% to Rs 874.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 681.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales874.25681.44 28 OPM %8.904.89 -PBDT108.9245.48 139 PBT73.2913.24 454 NP40.979.63 325

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:00 IST

