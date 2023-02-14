Shree Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Shree Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.130.1292.3150.000.120.060.120.060.120.06

