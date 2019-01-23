Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 2.04% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.29% to Rs 7.78 croreNet profit of Creative Castings rose 2.04% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 19.29% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.789.64 -19 OPM %14.9114.52 -PBDT1.381.47 -6 PBT1.211.31 -8 NP1.000.98 2
