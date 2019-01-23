Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit rises 22.31% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit rises 204.69% in the June 2018 quarter
Dishman Carbogen Amcis standalone net profit rises 11.04% in the September 2018 quarter
Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit declines 9.05% in the September 2018 quarter
Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2018 quarter
MOIL standalone net profit rises 16.07% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 427.39 croreNet profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis rose 22.31% to Rs 51.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 42.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 427.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 430.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales427.39430.91 -1 OPM %31.0628.13 -PBDT132.15123.02 7 PBT74.4668.06 9 NP51.3742.00 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU