JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NMDC restarts operations at its Sponge Iron Unit at Paloncha
Business Standard

Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit rises 22.31% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 427.39 crore

Net profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis rose 22.31% to Rs 51.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 42.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 427.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 430.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales427.39430.91 -1 OPM %31.0628.13 -PBDT132.15123.02 7 PBT74.4668.06 9 NP51.3742.00 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements