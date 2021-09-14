Rangoli Tradecomm soars on bonus issue plan

Rangoli Tradecomm surged 6.98% to Rs 904 after the company said that its board will consider bonus share issue on Thursday, 23 September 2021.

Rangoli Tradecomm is currently engaged in the trading business of polymers and textile products.

The past three months, the stock has zoomed 33.60% while the benchmark Sensex has added 10.80% during the same period.

