Gala Global Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd and Dynamic Cables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 September 2021.

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd and Dynamic Cables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 September 2021.

Gala Global Products Ltd tumbled 5.36% to Rs 32.65 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5169 shares in the past one month.

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 138.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41130 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 127.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 93928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31244 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd dropped 4.98% to Rs 29.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2185 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd corrected 4.97% to Rs 72.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78472 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)