Volumes spurt at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd counter

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 September 2021.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 1817.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 33.66% to Rs.249.75. Volumes stood at 115.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd recorded volume of 13.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.46% to Rs.550.00. Volumes stood at 90091 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 2.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31018 shares. The stock gained 0.34% to Rs.669.50. Volumes stood at 32192 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 16.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.91% to Rs.500.45. Volumes stood at 10.59 lakh shares in the last session.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 19.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.92% to Rs.594.60. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.

