Wipro wins multi-year contract from UK's Metro Bank

Wipro announced that Metro Bank, a large UK based retail and commercial bank, has awarded a multi-year contract to deliver and transform Testing and Environment Management Services.

As part of this partnership, Wipro will leverage its Digital and Quality Engineering capabilities to drive transformation through automation, service virtualisation and DevSecOps enablement. This will help Metro Bank achieve its objectives around cost, pace and quality of operations and further differentiate them from other high street banks.

Wipro will accelerate the bank's digital journey through its marquee offerings, Virtual Automation Engineer, IntelliAssureTM and Digital Rig. In addition, Wipro has been chosen as one of the preferred partners to deliver Business-IT services across Metro Bank functions.

