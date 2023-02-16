RateGain Travel bags order from Egypt's Air Cairo

The SaaS solutions provider announced that Egypt's Air Cairo has selected AirGain to gather essential pricing insights and competitive intelligence data.

Air Cairo, partly owned by the national carrier Egypt Air is a hybrid national airline with operations in over 40 cities worldwide, providing more than 300 weekly flights to 50 international and domestic destinations carrying over 20 million passengers in the last twenty years.

AirGain is an easy-to-use and responsive SaaS (software as a service) solution by RateGain, created for commercial teams in airlines to help them make faster and better pricing decisions through its intuitive UI and accurate, real-time price intelligence at any time of the day, any number of times.

Air Cairo has selected AirGain to obtain real-time price intelligence and the ability to respond promptly to changing market conditions, enabling them to optimize airfares in real-time and offer the best fares to its customers.

With market conditions changing dynamically, AirGain's AI-powered platform equips airline revenue and pricing teams with the most precise and dependable market insights, enabling them to construct a competitive pricing strategy in light of constantly changing market conditions. The user-friendly interface facilitates quicker decision-making and provides notifications of any changes in the market. Additionally, the platform offers real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparities and minimize revenue losses, RateGain said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Hussein Sherif, CEO of Air Cairo, said, "For us to maintain our status as the preferred airline for all travelers, it is essential that we have a thorough understanding of the fares offered to customers on all digital platforms. To aid in this goal, AirGain's user-friendly interface offers us comprehensive and real-time insights into our market and competition, allowing us to make data-driven decisions and offer the best prices to our customers, ultimately leading to better revenue margins for Air Cairo."

Air Cairo has recently updated its fleet with the latest generation of Airbus A320 neo models taking the current Airplane tally to 24 fleets with the aim of having 30 new fleets by March of 2023. The airline currently operates in Europe and the Middle East, Africa, in addition to the Domestic network.

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with 2800+ customers and 700+ partners in 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion. RateGain today is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.

RateGain Travel Technologies reported a net profit of RS 13.23 crore in Q3 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 0.09 crore recorded in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 39.7% to Rs 138.28 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 99 crore in Q3 FY22.

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies fell 0.81% to Rs 371.20 on Wednesday, 15 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)